Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Finance Of America Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,923,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $3,162,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $13.50 to $10.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

In other Finance Of America Companies news, President Graham Fleming acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.20 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Johan Gericke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 55,287 shares of company stock worth $284,681 in the last 90 days.

FOA stock opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.23. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $389.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Finance Of America Companies Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

