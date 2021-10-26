Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Shares in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 38.9% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.86.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.74. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $45.99 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion and a PE ratio of 9.28.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.62%.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG).

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.