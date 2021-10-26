Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $285,000 Stake in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 54.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter worth $156,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 184.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 59.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $621,000. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

STRO stock opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $880.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 32.92% and a negative net margin of 114.69%. The business had revenue of $28.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

