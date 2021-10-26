Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $306,000 in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
GIB stock opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.22. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.
About CGI
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
