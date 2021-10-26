Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $306,000 in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,376 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 51.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

GIB stock opened at $92.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.22. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.17.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.