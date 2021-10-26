Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $316,000 in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Echo Global Logistics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter worth $202,000. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ECHO shares. Truist downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Financial cut shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities cut shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $48.25 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

NASDAQ ECHO opened at $48.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.97. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $48.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.