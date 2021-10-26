Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UE opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $57,344.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised Urban Edge Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Edge Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.95.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and warehouse parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

