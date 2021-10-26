Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $145.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.06. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 22.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.30.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,337,278.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

