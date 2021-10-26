RA Capital Management L.P. Has $895.37 Million Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,806,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394,113 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for 14.4% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $895,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 421,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,445,000 after acquiring an additional 320,657 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 179.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,307,000 after buying an additional 50,343 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 138.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,611,000.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Shares of ASND traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $144.15. 2,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,101. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 0.80. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

