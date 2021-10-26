RA Capital Management L.P. Invests $113.07 Million in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,965,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,066,000. Day One Biopharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.8% of RA Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. RA Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAWN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $24.86. 1,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,025. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.19 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.34.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($5.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($4.72). On average, analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

