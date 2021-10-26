RA Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:CNTA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,280,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,435,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.42% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,037,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,785,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $87,326,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $11,105,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $20,493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

CNTA stock remained flat at $$16.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 8 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,357. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited has a one year low of $13.34 and a one year high of $26.90.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers life-altering and life-enhancing medicines to patients. Its products pipeline include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; Imgatuzumab, an anti-EGFR monoclonal antibody expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma, as well as is being considered for the treatment of other solid tumors in the context of combination treatment with immunotherapy; and ZF874, a small molecule chemical chaperone folding corrector of the Z variant of alpha-1-antitrypsin in Phase 1 clinical development for the treatment of alpha-1-antitrypsin deficiency.

