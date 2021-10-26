Rage Fan (RAGE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $132,532.00

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. Rage Fan has a market cap of $829,039.03 and approximately $132,532.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00070315 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.31 or 0.00102144 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,012.82 or 1.00052139 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,117.53 or 0.06643271 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00021608 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

