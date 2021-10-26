Ralph Lauren (RL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Ralph Lauren has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect Ralph Lauren to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL opened at $124.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.97. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $142.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 161.76%.

In related news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ralph Lauren stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,615 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Ralph Lauren worth $23,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.78.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.