Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of RRC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,608,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,335,341. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.21.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several analysts have commented on RRC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.26.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Range Resources stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 87.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 818,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Range Resources worth $29,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.