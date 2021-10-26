Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Shares Sold by Ranger Investment Management L.P.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,870 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Ranpak worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,340,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 37,369 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,012,000 after acquiring an additional 132,637 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ranpak by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 273,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after acquiring an additional 13,156 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $308,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,189,480. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACK stock opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $32.80.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACK. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ranpak has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

