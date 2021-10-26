Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RTLR. TheStreet raised shares of Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of RTLR stock opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Rattler Midstream has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 4.32.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $101.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. Analysts anticipate that Rattler Midstream will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTLR. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 7,290.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Rattler Midstream by 62.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 115,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 44,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 2.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,351,000 after purchasing an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

