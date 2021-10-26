Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $23,741.00

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 12% lower against the dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and $23,741.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,480.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.17 or 0.06916279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.40 or 0.00317826 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $620.67 or 0.01009534 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00089576 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.70 or 0.00471208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $173.40 or 0.00282045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005407 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.49 or 0.00254533 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

