Raydium Price Up 12.1% This Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $10.55 or 0.00016893 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $783.27 million and approximately $134.90 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00070087 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00077079 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.42 or 0.00103128 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,649.17 or 1.00296258 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,165.06 or 0.06667925 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,228,964 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

