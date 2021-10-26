Raymond James Boosts Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target to $24.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.11.

CWK opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -134.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,135,000 after buying an additional 109,626 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,817 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 11,819,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,481,000 after purchasing an additional 309,822 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 212.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,155,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,223,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

