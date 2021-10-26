Raymond James Raises Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Price Target to $16.00

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of OSBC opened at $13.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $394.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Old Second Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%. Analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, CEO James Eccher bought 8,770 shares of Old Second Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $99,978.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,721.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,912.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSBC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

