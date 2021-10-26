Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $39.14 and last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 6976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $229,118.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO April J. Tice sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $34,918.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,244 shares of company stock valued at $611,012 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Rayonier by 256.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,239,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,182 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the second quarter worth about $118,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,823,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,255,000 after acquiring an additional 542,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 208.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 523,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,789,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,667,000 after acquiring an additional 458,432 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rayonier Company Profile (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.