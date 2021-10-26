Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 967,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,090 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $82,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 168,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,843,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,228 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 38,678 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.84. 54,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,964. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

