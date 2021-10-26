Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $64.50 billion-$64.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.17 billion.Raytheon Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.10-$4.20 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Shares of RTX traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,964. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average is $85.37. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,382,919.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

