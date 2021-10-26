Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.100-$4.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.10-$4.20 EPS.

RTX traded down $2.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.97. 132,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,019,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.16 billion, a PE ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $92.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RTX. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.58% of Raytheon Technologies worth $2,035,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

