RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Posts Earnings Results

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. RBB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $503.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 21.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RBB Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 81.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,748 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.23% of RBB Bancorp worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens cut shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RBB Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

