Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,251,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Realogy worth $41,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Realogy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 27,950 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Realogy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Realogy by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 436,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 88,851 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Realogy by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Realogy by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RLGY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

