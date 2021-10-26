Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,150 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 6,150 ($80.35) price target from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 7,174.55 ($93.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

