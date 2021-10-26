Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $421.63

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 421.63 ($5.51) and traded as low as GBX 387.50 ($5.06). Redde Northgate shares last traded at GBX 393.50 ($5.14), with a volume of 1,596,462 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Redde Northgate from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £968.37 million and a PE ratio of 15.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 421.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63.

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

