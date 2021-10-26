Redpanda Earth Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.49 Million (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 25th. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $13.49 million and $244,558.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Redpanda Earth alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00070181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.10 or 0.00078755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.43 or 0.00103349 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,553.71 or 1.00343972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,171.24 or 0.06691183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00021394 BTC.

About Redpanda Earth

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

Buying and Selling Redpanda Earth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redpanda Earth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redpanda Earth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redpanda Earth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Redpanda Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Redpanda Earth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.