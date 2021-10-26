Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 952,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $143,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 9.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,844,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after purchasing an additional 47,746 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $152.85 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $105.01 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

