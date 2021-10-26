Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum to post earnings of $5.74 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RS stock opened at $152.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.02 and a 200 day moving average of $155.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.04. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 1 year low of $105.01 and a 1 year high of $181.21.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on RS. Citigroup raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $707,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,034 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $27,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.