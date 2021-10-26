Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (RBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 12th

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Reliant Bancorp has increased its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Reliant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.01. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $34.97.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 37.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.