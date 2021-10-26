Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Given Hold Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) in a research report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

RLXXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $28.80 price target on shares of Relx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:RLXXF opened at $30.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $28.27. Relx has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $31.47.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.