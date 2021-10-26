Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 385.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $23,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $60.31 and a 12-month high of $63.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58.

