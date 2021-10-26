Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 427,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 132,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Stewart Information Services worth $24,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth about $23,875,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 41.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 609,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,727,000 after acquiring an additional 178,530 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 104.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 304,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 155,773 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 44.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 464,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,309,000 after acquiring an additional 141,754 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1,814.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,201,000 after acquiring an additional 94,743 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STC opened at $72.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.07. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 12-month low of $40.95 and a 12-month high of $72.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

