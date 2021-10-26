Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,992,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,692,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $24,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.73. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.35.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 1,515.03%.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

