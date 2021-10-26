Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $23.47 Million Stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,635,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 204,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.01% of Brightcove worth $23,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Brightcove by 165.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brightcove by 975.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brightcove alerts:

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $161,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 156,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BCOV has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $496.68 million, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.79. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.14 million. Brightcove had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Brightcove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brightcove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.