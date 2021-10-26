Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,453,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 475,770 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $23,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on RYAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. The company has a market cap of $473.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

