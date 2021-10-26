RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.64) earnings per share.

Shares of RNR stock traded up $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.92. 845,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,782. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.43.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

