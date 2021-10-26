Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €41.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Renault in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Renault in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.67 ($44.31).

Renault stock opened at €30.98 ($36.44) on Friday. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €31.07.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

