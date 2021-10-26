Repligen (RGEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Repligen to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Repligen’s revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Repligen to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $274.67 on Tuesday. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $279.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.10. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.45 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $80,627.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,569 shares of company stock worth $13,218,097 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

