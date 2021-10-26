Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Jaguar Mining Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:JAG)

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) – Research analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jaguar Mining in a report issued on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst P. Ker anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter.

Jaguar Mining (TSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$44.64 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE JAG opened at C$4.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Jaguar Mining has a one year low of C$3.70 and a one year high of C$11.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$336.73 million and a P/E ratio of 5.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Jaguar Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

