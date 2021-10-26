Research Analysts Set Expectations for AltaGas Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AltaGas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 24th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AltaGas to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.50.

TSE:ALA opened at C$26.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$16.53 and a 12 month high of C$26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.42 billion and a PE ratio of 20.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. AltaGas’s payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

