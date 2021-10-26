Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,013 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 218.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REZI. Zacks Investment Research cut Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $33.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.