Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resonant’s earnings. Resonant posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Resonant will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Resonant.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative return on equity of 138.45% and a negative net margin of 961.22%.

RESN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Resonant in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Resonant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Resonant in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resonant by 21.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 253,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 44,707 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Resonant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Resonant by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,684,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 1,241,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

Resonant stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. 396,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,398. Resonant has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $140.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.02.

About Resonant

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

