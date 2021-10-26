Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

QSR stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $71.12.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Restaurant Brands International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 719,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Restaurant Brands International worth $46,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.