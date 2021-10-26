Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on QSR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.20.

NYSE:QSR opened at $58.85 on Monday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.12 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.36.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 107.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $46,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 102.8% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 44.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

