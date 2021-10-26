Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 48,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,444,373 shares.The stock last traded at $58.73 and had previously closed at $58.85.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day moving average of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.43%.

In other news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,186.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,129,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,547 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $185,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,600 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,077,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,931,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

