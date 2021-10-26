REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on REV Group from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other REV Group news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 353.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,033,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,589,000 after buying an additional 2,363,758 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in REV Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,062,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 906,754 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,048,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in REV Group by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,506,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after purchasing an additional 457,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REVG opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $963.44 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. REV Group has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. REV Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. REV Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

