Reviewing CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Enel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy 11.74% 17.22% 3.16% Enel 3.93% 5.84% 1.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CenterPoint Energy and Enel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 3 8 0 2.73 Enel 2 0 7 0 2.56

CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.01%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Enel.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Enel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $7.42 billion 2.14 -$773.00 million $1.40 19.12 Enel $74.23 billion 1.12 $2.66 billion $0.30 27.23

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than CenterPoint Energy. CenterPoint Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Enel shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Enel pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. CenterPoint Energy pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enel pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Enel on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other. The Electric T&D segment offers electric transmission and distribution services. The Indiana Electric Integrated segment includes energy delivery services to electric customers and electric generation assets to serve electric customers and optimize those assets in the wholesale power market. The Natural Gas Distribution segment provides regulated natural gas distribution services. The Energy Services segment offers non-rate regulated natural gas sales to, and transportation and storage services, for commercial and industrial customers. The Infrastructure Services segment focuses on underground pipeline construction and repair services. The Midstream Investments segment consist of the equity method investment in Enable. The Other Operations segment comprises office buildings and other real estate used for business operations and home

About Enel

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply. The firm also offers services to enable businesses and communities to leverage integrated technological solutions. The company was founded on December 6, 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

