Reviewing CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) and TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TuSimple and CleanSpark, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TuSimple 0 1 11 0 2.92 CleanSpark 0 0 2 0 3.00

TuSimple currently has a consensus price target of $57.15, suggesting a potential upside of 58.76%. CleanSpark has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential upside of 133.52%. Given CleanSpark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than TuSimple.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TuSimple and CleanSpark’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TuSimple $1.84 million 4,089.91 -$177.87 million N/A N/A CleanSpark $10.03 million 64.58 -$23.35 million ($0.52) -35.00

CleanSpark has higher revenue and earnings than TuSimple.

Profitability

This table compares TuSimple and CleanSpark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TuSimple N/A N/A N/A CleanSpark -96.95% -16.50% -15.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of TuSimple shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CleanSpark beats TuSimple on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc., an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology. Its AFN is an ecosystem that consists of L4 autonomous semi-trucks, high definition digital mapped routes, terminals, and TuSimple Connect, a cloud-based autonomous operations oversight system. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc. offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services. The company’s software allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company was founded by S. Matthew Schultz on October 15, 1987 and is headquartered in Bountiful, UT.

